In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, the Social Welfare Department of the state has found huge irregularities in the verification work with regards to old age pensions in the Hardoi district. During the verification work, officials found that pensions were being given to dead people. The investigation revealed that pension is being given to over 13 thousand dead people in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district. While the said people are dead, the pension is still being deposited in their account. Viral Video: Woman Brutally Assaulted, Hair Pulled by Son and Daughter-in-Law in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur.

