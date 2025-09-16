Heavy rainfall has caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, and government property across different parts of Uttarakhnand. Amid this, a video going viral on social media shows a tractor being overturned in the flooded Tons River amid a cloudburst in Dehradun. According to a report in NDTV, several labourers were swept away after a tractor overturned in the flooded Tons River. It is reported that at least six of the labourers are feared dead. The report stated that 10 labourers can be seen sitting on a tractor, which is stuck in the middle of the Tons River in spate. The viral clip shows the men calling and waving for help as people on the bank of the Tons River try to figure out how to rescue them. However, even before they could act, the tractor overturned in the flooded river. As per preliminary reports, the labourers are said to be engaged in mining activities; however, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited. Dehradun: Man Stranded on Electric Pole As Asan River Swells After Heavy Rains in Sudhowala; Video Surfaces.

