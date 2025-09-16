A man was left stranded on an electric pole in the flooded Asan River near Sudhowala, Dehradun, after heavy overnight rains and cloudbursts caused severe flooding in the region. The swollen river has inundated nearby areas, prompting urgent rescue operations. Sudhowala, located within the city, faced rising water levels that submerged markets, swept away vehicles, and damaged homes. The Asan River, also known as Tamsa, originates in the Garhwal Himalayas and contributes to local flooding during extreme rainfall events. A video of the incident surfaced on social media showing authorities working to rescue the stranded man and bring him to safety. Dehradun: 200 Students Trapped Inside Devbhoomi Institute in Paundha After Flooding Rescued Successfully, Videos of Rescue Operation Surface.

Man Stranded on an Electric Pole in Dehradun

A man is stranded on an electric pole in the flooded Tons River near Sudhowala, Dehradun. Rescue operations are currently underway. Tons River is the largest tributary of the Yamuna River. Origins from the Bandarpunch Mountain/glacier in the Garhwal Himalayas, Joins the Yamuna… pic.twitter.com/V6n0K5IZGc — Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) September 16, 2025

