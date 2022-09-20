In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old student of Zakir Hussain College jumped from the college building on September 19. She was later taken to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The police recovered a suicide note. After the postmortem was conducted, the police handed over her body to her family members.

