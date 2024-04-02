In a horrifying accident, a speeding Mercedes car rammed into a Kachori shop on Delhi's Rajpur Road on Sunday, March 31. A total of six individuals got injured during the incident. A case has been registered at PS Civil Lines in the matter and the driver of the car, Parag Maini, has been arrested, while the offending vehicle has also been seized. According to preliminary medical investigation, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol, however, the blood sample has been preserved for analysis. The accident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed nearby, which later surfaced online. Further investigation into the matter is underway. Delhi: Man Rams His Car Into Several Vehicles in Bid to Escape After Fight With Locals in Wazirabad, Detained (Watch Video).

Car Rams Into Kachori Shop in Delhi

#WATCH | 6 people got injured after a speeding car rammed into a Kachori shop on Delhi's Rajpur Road on March 31. A case has been registered at PS Civil Lines and the driver of the car, Parag Maini, has been arrested and the offending vehicle has been seized. According to… pic.twitter.com/kg9OYcH1Ip — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

