After a fight broke out between a man and locals over the latter's car earlier colliding with a bike, the man attempted to flee the Wazirabad area by hitting multiple vehicles from his car. While no significant injuries have been reported yet, locals stopped the driver, and police later detained him. Video: Man Rams Mercedes Car Into Toyota in New York, Steals Bag of Cash From Driver After Pulling Out a Gun.

Delhi Man Rams His Car Into Several Vehicles

Delhi | In a bid to escape, a man hit several vehicles from his car in Wazirabad area after a scuffle broke out between locals and the culprit as latter's car earlier hit a bike. Nobody was seriously injured. Driver was caught by locals; later detained by police: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/Iaa4gG88zW — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

