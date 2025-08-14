A fire broke out at the Mother and Child Block of AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening, August 14, news agency PTI reported, citing Delhi Fire Services. The fire at Delhi AIIMS prompted the immediate deployment of 10 fire tenders, according to the Delhi Fire Services. The blaze was quickly brought under control. AIIMS authorities confirmed that the fire did not cause any injuries or fatalities. Patients and staff were evacuated safely from the affected area, and routine medical operations have been maintained or resumed where possible. The fire caused damage to certain sections, but ongoing efforts are in place to assess and restore the affected facilities. Delhi Fire: Transformer Near AIIMS Trauma Centre Catches Fire; No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Delhi AIIMS Fire

