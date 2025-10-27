An Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok on Flight 6E-1054 was intercepted by Delhi Customs officials at IGI Airport on October 26. During baggage inspection, authorities recovered 2.54 kg of hydroponic weed concealed in the false bottom of his suitcase. Reportedly, the passenger had crossed the green channel when X-ray screening revealed suspicious images in his luggage. Upon thorough examination, officials discovered ten packets of a green, plant-like substance neatly packed and hidden beneath a concealed compartment. The total weight of the recovered material, including packaging, was 2,542 grams. The contraband has been seized, and further investigation is underway under the NDPS Act, 1985. Gold Smuggling Busted at IGI Airport: Delhi Customs Seizes 172 gm Assorted Yellow Metal Cut Pieces and Chain Concealed in Dates at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Passenger From Bangkok Held With Hydroponic Weed at IGI Airport

Delhi: Customs at IGI Airport intercept an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok on Flight 6E-1054 on 26.10.2025. During baggage inspection, 2.54 kg of hydroponic weed (Ganja) concealed in a false bottom was recovered. pic.twitter.com/oLgOMzfxqu — IANS (@ians_india) October 27, 2025

