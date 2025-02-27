New Delhi, February 27: Customs officers at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi intercepted a male passenger on Wednesday at the exit of the Green Channel and seized assorted yellow metal cut pieces and a chain, all believed to be gold, totalling 172 grams which were concealed inside dates.

The passenger was a 56-year-old Indian male, arriving from Jeddah to Delhi on flight SV-756, said the Customs.

Acting on intelligence-based spot profiling, the officers became suspicious after the passenger's baggage triggered an alert during the X-ray scan.

Additionally, the passenger activated the door frame metal detector (DFMD), indicating the presence of metal. Gold Smuggling at Delhi Airport: Custom Officials Foil Smuggling Attempt, Seize Gold Hidden in Pickle Box at IGI Airport (Watch Video).

A detailed examination of the baggage led to the discovery of 172 grams of yellow metal cut pieces and a chain, suspected to be gold, cleverly concealed inside dates, according to Customs. Further investigation is underway.

