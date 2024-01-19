A fire broke out in a room on the 6th floor of the DRDO office in North Delhi on Friday, January 19, 2024. According to Delhi Fire Service, the fire was brought under control, and the cooling process is underway. No injuries were reported during the incident. More details are awaited. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Furniture Shop in Kirti Nagar, 17 Fire Tenders Deployed.

Delhi Fire

A fire broke out in a room on the 6th floor of the DRDO office in North Delhi. The fire was brought under control and the cooling process is underway: Delhi Fire Service More details are awaited. — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the DRDO Metcalfe House building. No injuries reported so far. The fire has been doused by a total of 18 fire tenders. Cooling operations underway. (Source: Delhi Fire Service) https://t.co/9zjVqkCIHb pic.twitter.com/k8ButVYWxe — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

