A massive fire broke out at a rubber factory in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase 1 on June 10, prompting the deployment of 14 fire tenders to the site. Fire Officer Sarabjeet confirmed that the blaze was brought under control and no casualties were reported. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the factory, triggering panic among nearby workers. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the source of the blaze. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Shabd Apartment in Dwarka, Video Shows Raging Flames.

Fire Breaks Out at Rubber Factory in Delhi

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at a rubber factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase 1. Fire Officer Sarabjeet says, "...The reason behind the fire is yet to be established. 14 firefighters are here, and the fire is under control as of now. No casualty has been reported..." pic.twitter.com/7YbtmbEOIF — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)