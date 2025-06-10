A fire broke out in a seventh-floor flat of Shabd Apartment in Delhi's Dwarka on Tuesday morning, June 10. According to the news agency PTI, a caller rang the Delhi Fire Services around 10 am informing them about the fire at Shabd Apartment in Delhi's Dwarka. Eight fire tenders were rushed the the spot. Delhi Fire: 2 Die After Blaze Erupts at Dilshad Garden, Video Surfaces.

Delhi Fire

VIDEO | Delhi: Fire breaks out in Shabd Apartment in Dwarka. Fire tenders on the spot.#DelhiNews #DelhiFire (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/QigD5FjHbP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)