A major fire has broken out on the third floor of a hotel in Delhi's Karkardooma on Monday morning. As many as nine fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. More details awaited. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Sadar Bazaar Area Near Bara Tuti Chowk, Several Vehicles Gutted; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Blaze Engulfs Hotel in Karkardooma:

Delhi | Fire breaks out on the third floor of a hotel in Karkardooma, nine fire tenders are present at the spot. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

