New Delhi, December 1: A massive fire broke out near Bara Tuti Chowk in the Sadar Bazaar area in Old Delhi on Thursday evening, leaving several vehicles, including two-wheelers, gutted. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Bhagirath Palace Market at Chandni Chowk, Several Fire Tenders at Spot (Watch Video).

"Four fire tenders pressed into service forthwith after an intimation about the incident was received," the Fire department said in a statement.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Further information is awaited.

