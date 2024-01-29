A massive fire broke out in the police training school in Wazirabad, Delhi on Sunday night, January 28, 2024. Around 200 four-wheelers and 250 two-wheelers caught fire. As of now, the cause of the fire is not clear yet, and the local police are investigating the matter. According to the Delhi Fire Department, eight vehicles of the fire department immediately reached the spot, and the fire was brought under control at around 4:15 am. No casualties have been reported so far due to the incident. Andhra Pradesh: Several Vehicles Parked in Kancharapalem Police Station Premises Catch Fire, Investigation Underway (Watch Video).

Delhi Fire

Delhi | A massive fire broke out in the police training school in Wazirabad, Delhi, late at night. 8 vehicles of the fire department immediately reached the spot and the fire was brought under control at around 4:15 am. Around 200 four-wheelers and 250 two-wheelers caught fire.… pic.twitter.com/gvEtodSfzQ — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

