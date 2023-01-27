While the wounds of the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case, where Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometers, are still fresh, another drag-horror has come to the fore from the national capital. A car rammed into a scooty and dragged a rider on its roof for about 350 meters when he landed on it after being thrown into the air due to the impact of the collision. An FIR was registered at the Keshav Puram police station. The cops have arrested 5 accused. Unfortunately, one scooty rider died in the mishap while another is hospitalised. Bihar Hit-and-Drag Case: Biker Dragged by Auto Driver for 1.5 km After Collision in Saharsa.

Delhi Hit-and-Drag Case:

#WATCH | Delhi: A car rammed into a scooty & dragged a rider on its roof for about 350 m when he landed on it after being thrown into the air due to the impact of the collision. 5 accused arrested. FIR registered at Keshav Puram PS. One scooty rider died, other is hospitalised pic.twitter.com/ktnnzyjLZQ — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

