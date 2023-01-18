A youth committed suicide today, January 18 by jumping in front of a metro train at Mandi House metro station. Delhi Police informed about this incident. Services near Mandi House metro station gates were shut due to the incident. Noida Teen Jumps in Front of Metro Train, Dies.

Check Tweet:

A youth committed suicide by jumping in front of the metro train at Mandi House metro station today, says Delhi Police. — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

Visuals From the Spot:

