Days after Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall that triggered massive waterlogging, a video has surfaced on social media that shows a leakage of the roof of a Delhi Metro train compartment. A Twitter user named Sameer Khan shared the video of the Delhi Metro roof leakage on the social media site and captioned it, "Roof leakage in Delhi Metro @OfficialDMRC this is totally not acceptable during rainy season, loop holes are coming in to consideration. It has to be rectified as early as possible. Kindly look in to this matter." He also tagged DMRC and urged swift action. Responding to the issue, the metro authority asked the user to furnish them with the coach number where the leakage was reported. Delhi Metro Bans Reels: DMRC Warns Passengers Against Making Reels and Recording Videos Inside Metro Train.

Delhi Metro Roof Leakage Video

Hi. Please provide coach number. Coach number is mentioned inside and outside the train. Please refer to the images attached. pic.twitter.com/jx6n8Saf6o — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 22, 2023

