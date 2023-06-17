In view of a number of people making reels inside Delhi Metro coaches, the DMRC on Friday issued a warning to passengers making videos. Taking to social media, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shared a byte from the poem, "Johnny Johnny" in order to convert their message. "Johnny Johnny Yes Papa, Making reels in metro? No Papa!" read the poster shared by DMRC. The DMRC has now issued a warning to people creating reels and making videos in Delhi metro coaches. "Open your camera, Na Na Na!," the caption read. UPSC Prelims 2023: Delhi Metro Services on Phase III Sections To Begin at 6 AM on Sunday, May 28 for Candidates Appearing for Civil Services Exam, Check Routes Here.

Open your camera, Na Na Na! #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/6hT6jxC007 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 16, 2023

