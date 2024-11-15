An undated video of a fight between two women on a Delhi Metro train has gone viral on social media. The altercation escalated as one woman, clad in a kurta, hurled abuses and pushed another woman out of the metro when it halted at a station. "Behen ki l**i," the woman said abusing while standing inside the crowded metro coach. "Chal hatt (Get lost)", the other replied after being pushed out of the transport. The video also captured bystanders laughing as the dramatic incident unfolded. Shared widely on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), the clip has garnered thousands of views. However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has yet to comment on the incident, which highlights ongoing concerns about passenger behaviour in public transport. Delhi Metro Fight Video: Transgender Allegedly Abuses Man, Flashes Him After He Refuses To Give Money; Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

Delhi Metro Viral Video (Video Warning)

⚠️ use headphone दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल से एक ओर वायरल वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें दो लड़कियों में लड़ाई हो गई एक दूसरे को धक्का मारते हुए गलियां देती हुई दिखाई दे रही हैं pic.twitter.com/liSmlJCdSO — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) November 15, 2024

