The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, through voice note. The bill seeks to dilute the powers of the Delhi Government over services. In the Lower House, Home Minister Amit Shah took the initiative to present the Delhi Bill for consideration and passage. However, the opposition INDIA bloc expressed its opposition bill and staged a walk out after passing it. Delhi Ordinance Bill: Amit Shah Lashes Out at AAP and INDIA in Lok Sabha, Says Opposition to Delhi Services Bill Aimed at Hiding Corruption (Watch Video).

Delhi Ordinance Bill Passed in Lok Sabha

Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/KmSNsEElhQ — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023

