The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against social media influencer Bobby Kataria in connection with a video showing him smoking on a SpiceJet flight. In a video that went viral last week on social media, Bobby Kataria can be seen lying down on the aircraft seat and lighting a cigarette. Later, SpiceJet said that the issue was probed, and necessary action was taken into the matter. "The passenger was put on a No Flying list by the airline for 15 days in February this year," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Check Tweet:

