Several parts of Delhi witnessed severe waterlogging after heavy rains and thunderstorms battered the national capital in the early hours of Sunday, May 25. Shockingly, a car and a bus were reported to be submerged in the waterlogged roads after heavy rainfall. The news agency ANI shared a video on X that showed the bus partially submerged while only the top portion of the car was visible on waterlogged roads in the Delhi Cantt area. Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for the national capital on May 24, just hours before the heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds lashed Delhi and its surrounding areas. Delhi Rains: Parts of National Capital Face Severe Waterlogging After Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm (Watch Videos).

Bus, Car Submerged in Delhi Cantt After Heavy Rainfall

#WATCH | Delhi | A bus and a car are submerged in water in the Delhi Cantt area after heavy rains caused severe waterlogging in several parts of the National Capital pic.twitter.com/QTiB4OThIO — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025

