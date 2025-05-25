New Delhi, May 25: Severe waterlogging was reported in several parts of Delhi after heavy rains and thunderstorm struck the national capital in the early hours of Sunday. Areas affected include Moti Bagh, Minto Road, and near Delhi Airport Terminal 1. Visuals from Delhi's Minto Road show a car submerged due to severe waterlogging caused by the heavy rainfall.

The heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms also lashed several parts of Haryana's Jhajjar. Earlier on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi and nearby areas, warning of strong thunderstorms, rain, and high-speed winds over the next two to three hours. Delhi Rains: Sudden Showers, Hailstorm Bring Respite From Scorching Heat in National Capital (Watch Videos).

Visuals From Near Dwarka Flyover

#WATCH | Severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi following heavy rainfall (Visuals from near Dwarka Flyover) pic.twitter.com/umh8XRBlxb — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025

Visuals from Chanakyapuri

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Delhi following heavy rainfall (Visuals from Chanakyapuri) pic.twitter.com/rd8t52eDes — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025

Car Submerged After Heavy Rainfall

#WATCH | A car submerged as heavy rainfall causes severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi. (Visuals from Minto Road) pic.twitter.com/HmRv09CEpV — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2025

The alert is part of a Nowcast warning based on the current weather conditions. According to the IMD, a thunderstorm cell is approaching Delhi and adjoining areas from the west/northwest. Under its influence, severe thunderstorm or dust-raising wind activity accompanied by frequent lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-60 km/h or more) will likely affect parts of the city in the next 1 to 2 hours.

The weather department urged residents to take necessary precautions. The IMD has cautioned people to avoid open spaces and not to take shelter under trees. They have also asked citizens to avoid weak walls or unstable structures and stay away from water bodies. Possible impacts from the thunderstorm include tree uprooting and branch breaking. Crops like bananas and papaya could suffer moderate damage, and dry tree limbs might fall due to strong winds. Dust storms may also occur in some parts of the city. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Severe Thunderstorms, Hailstorm and High Winds Over Next Few Hours.

Authorities have urged people to remain alert and take all necessary precautions to stay safe. Recently, on Wednesday, a cloud mass entered North Delhi and moved south-southeastwards, triggering a dust storm and strong winds.

The winds blew at speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, accompanied by light rainfall earlier in the evening. Power disruptions were reported in several areas across the capital after an intense dust storm, followed by thunderstorms, hail, and rain lashed parts of Delhi.

