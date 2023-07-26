On Wednesday morning, Delhi saw moderate to severe rains, which led to waterlogging in various districts of the city. Due to poor visibility on the roadways, there was also a negative impact on the traffic. In addition to Delhi, rain fell in certain areas of Noida and Ghaziabad early on Wednesday morning. Due to the rainstorm and subsequent downpours, Noida's schools will remain closed today. Delhi Rains Today Photos and Videos: Delhiites Wake Up to Heavy Rainfall and Gusty Winds, Netizens Share Pictures and Clips on Twitter.

Delhi Rains Today Photos and Videos

#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging situation on ITO road after rain lashes parts of national capital. pic.twitter.com/aGn8XecqQD — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of the national capital. Visuals from Mandi House. pic.twitter.com/rfzLgSM1Dx — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of the national capital. Visuals from Ring Road area. pic.twitter.com/9vSIy7X3S5 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

