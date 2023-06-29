Heavy rains accompanied by winds lashed several parts of Delhi and NCR. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to experience a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers today. Soon after rains lashed parts of Delhi, citizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of rain as #DelhiRains started to trend on Twitter. "A monsoonish downpour in #Gurgaon and most parts of #Delhi NCR," said one user while a second user wrote, "Thursday rains..." Delhi Rains Today: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Lash Parts of Delhi-NCR, Brings Respite From Scorching Heat (Watch Video).

Rain Accompanied by Winds Lashes Parts of Delhi-NCR

#WATCH | Rain accompanied by winds lashes parts of Delhi-NCR As per IMD, Delhi is expected to experience a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers today. pic.twitter.com/QG5usVveLc — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

#DelhiRains

A monsoonish downpour in #Gurgaon and most parts of #Delhi NCR ongoing on Thursday morning.#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/y8AYiO4wQu — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) June 29, 2023

Thursday Rains

We Doubt!

Pure season ki baarish 🌧️ June main hee Ho gayi hai #delhirains — Aloo Tuk (@abhishek000021) June 29, 2023

