Delhi witnessed a sharp spike in daily COVID-19 cases. The national capital reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Seven people also succumbed to coronavirus. Notably, the positivity rate in Delhi rose to 19.6 percent. Active COVID-19 cases also jumped to 48,178 in the national capital.

