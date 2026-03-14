A video going viral on social media shows a Railway Protection Force (RPF) official stepping to help a Korean man get his seat on a train. It is reported that the Korean traveller, who had a confirmed ticket, was denied space by young men who were travelling in a train from Muzaffarpur to New Delhi. Despite having a valid and confirmed ticket, the foreign passenger was seen standing near the door of the express train as his seat was taken over by the young men. However, the Korean man's situation changed when an RPF officer noticed what was happening and stepped in to intervene. The viral video shows the official ensuring that the Korean traveller gets the seat he was entitled to, thereby resolving the issue on the spot. The video shows the official asking the young men to treat the Korean man with respect. Heroic Act Caught on Camera: RPF Constable Saves Passenger From Slipping Under Moving Train at Vijayawada Railway Station, Video Goes Viral.

RPF Officer Steps In After Korean Man With Confirmed Ticket Denied Seating in Muzaffarpur-New Delhi Train

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर से नई दिल्ली जा रहे कोरिया के इस व्यक्ति को ट्रेन के जनरल कोच में जगह होने के बाद भी सीट नहीं दे रहे थे युवक। फिर RPF ने इनको सीट दिलवाया। pic.twitter.com/JjR57IjwgE — छपरा जिला 🇮🇳 (@ChapraZila) March 13, 2026

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