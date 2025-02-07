Several schools in Delhi and Noida received bomb threats via email on Friday morning, February 7, leading to heightened security measures. In response, school administrations closed the institutions temporarily to ensure student safety. "Due to an email threat received this morning, the school will remain closed today for the safety of our students. We are in contact with the authorities for further guidance and clearance," a message sent to parents read. More details are awaited. Delhi School Bomb Threat: 6 Schools Get Bomb Threat Emails, Search Operations Underway (Watch Videos).

Delhi-NCR School Bomb Threats

Delhi NCR Schools have received another bomb scare. Schools from Delhi and Noida have received a fresh threat message. SoP is being followed. Investigation started — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

