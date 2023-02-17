In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a father-son dup were shot over car parking in Yamuna Vihar. Saurabh Aggarwal said that last night his father and brother returned home and saw a car blocking the nearby road. "They urged the car owner to remove his vehicle, but he started to abuse & threaten them," he added. He also said a few minutes later, the car owner gathered 10-15 people with guns. Following this, one person from the group fired bullets injuring Saurabh's father and brother. "My father who is in critical condition & brother injured are admitted to a private hospital," Aggarwal said. Delhi: Youth Stabbed to Death in Nangloi Area Following His Brother's Argument With RTV Bus Driver, Disturbing Video of Attack Surfaces.

Father-Son Shot Over Car Parking in Yamuna Vihar

Delhi | Soon after the car owner gathered 10-15 people with guns. Then, one person from this group fired bullets injuring my father & brother. My father who is in critical condition & brother injured are admitted to a private hospital: Saurabh Aggarwal pic.twitter.com/lgS397HoiS — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)