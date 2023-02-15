In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a 25-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death in the Nangloi area on Tuesday evening. Speaking of the incident, the deceased person's uncle Khaleel Malik said, "My nephew Vishal Malik was returning from a gym when he had an argument with an RTV bus driver over some issue. They were 8-10 people & thrashed him." His uncle said that Vishal left his bike there and managed to escape. "He went to Nangloi PS & sought help but police didn't help him. Later he called his brother Sahil & asked him to bring the bike," he said. When Sahil reached the spot, the accused attacked him with knife due to which he died on spot. Delhi Shocker: Woman Dies After Being Hit and Dragged by Car for Several Kilometres in Sultanpuri Area, Five Arrested.

Youth Stabbed to Death

Delhi | A 25-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death in the Nangloi area last evening My nephew Vishal Malik was returning from a gym when he had an argument with an RTV bus driver over some issue. They were 8-10 people & thrashed him: Khaleel Malik, uncle of the deceased pic.twitter.com/UCWr8Qnjoi — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

