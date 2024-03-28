Delhi Shocker: Man Kidnaps Minor Girl, Takes Her to Kolkata, Rapes and Murders Her in Abandoned Factory; Arrested

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 28, 2024 08:39 PM IST

In a shocking incident in Delhi, a 5-year-old missing girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered by a man in Kolkata. Police officials said that on March 24, they received a call about a minor girl missing. Post this, the police registered an FIR and scanned CCTV footage where the girl was seen going with an adult. The girl's parents identified the man as Totan Lohar. Post this, police teams were sent to his place where they learned that he had left for Kolkata. Later, a team was sent to Kolkata. The police team arrested the accused from Asansol Railway Station and brought him back to Delhi, During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime and told cops that he kidnapped, raped and murdered the girl in an abandoned factory. The police recovered the girl's body and arrested the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act. Delhi Shocker: Three-Year-Old Girl Raped by Tenant in Peeragarhi Area, Accused Absconding; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Currency Price Change

