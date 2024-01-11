A shocking incident occurred in Delhi’s Bhikam Singh Colony, near Farsh Bazar, where a man was severely injured after being stabbed for requesting more ‘chutney’ for his momos. The incident, which took place in the crowded Farsh Bazar area, unfolded in front of numerous witnesses. A dispute arose between the customer and the momos stall owner following the customer’s request for additional chutney. The verbal altercation quickly escalated, resulting in the shop owner attacking the customer with a knife. The police were alerted and promptly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation. The injured customer was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. A video circulating on social media shows police personnel at the crime scene, recording details and marking the blood-stained area. Delhi Shocker: 17-Year-Old Youth Stabbed to Death in Dwarka Over Shoulder Contact While Eating Momos, Accused Absconding.

Man Stabbed Over Extra Chutney Request in Delhi

