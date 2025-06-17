In a shocking incident, a video surfaced showing a minor boy being abused and humiliated in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market by three shopkeepers. The video, which went viral on social media, led to the police apprehending three men connected to the incident. The distressing video shows the child being assaulted both physically and verbally by the men, one of whom was seen holding the boy with a belt while another poured water into the child's pants. "In this video, it is seen that some individuals are physically abusing a child. Legal action has been taken and an FIR has been registered under the BNS, JJ Act and POCSO laws," Additional DCP, Southwest Aishwarya Singh said. Delhi: 7-Year-Old Boy Abducted by Sadhu, Made to Inhale Narcotics, Reunited with Family After 2 Years (Watch Videos).

Minor Boy Sexually Abused by 3 Shopkeepers at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market

3 Accused Arrested for Sexually Abusing Child in Delhi

New Delhi: A video from Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market has gone viral on social media, showing three shopkeepers allegedly sexually harassing a child. Following the viral video, a case was registered at the Sarojini Nagar police station, and all three accused shopkeepers have been… pic.twitter.com/ZXzzfK0Mib — IANS (@ians_india) June 17, 2025

