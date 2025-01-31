A 7-year-old boy, Adarsh, who was abducted two years ago from Delhi’s Fish Market, has been successfully reunited with his family after months of efforts by the Child Rights Department. The boy was taken by a sadhu, who made him inhale a narcotic substance before transporting him to Alwar, Rajasthan. Adarsh was found alone at Khairthal Railway Station, where authorities began their search. Ravikant, an official from the Child Rights Department, shared that Adarsh was abducted on March 19, 2023, and kept with the sadhu for about 20-21 days. The boy was eventually located on April 10, 2023, through the Childline service. Thanks to the department's persistent efforts and Adarsh's Aadhaar card, his family was traced. After several counselling sessions, Adarsh was successfully reunited with his loved ones. The case highlights the importance of Aadhaar in tracking missing persons and the role of the Child Rights Department in safeguarding children’s welfare. Delhi: Mundka Independent Candidate Ramveer Shaukeen Injured in Car Attack Ahead of Assembly Elections 2025, Accuses Political Rivals (Watch Videos).

7-Year-Old Boy Abducted by Sadhu Reunited With Family After 2 Years

