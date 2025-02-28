Delhi's Tis Hazari court has sentenced a man to death for the 2019 rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl, a case that has shocked the community. The court's decision provides a measure of justice for the victim's family, who have awaited this outcome for over four years. Additionally, the convict's father received a life sentence for his involvement in the crime. This ruling emphasizes the legal system's commitment to addressing heinous acts of violence against children and holding all accomplices accountable. Bengaluru Shocker: Constable Rapes 17-Year-Old Rape Survivor Complainant at Police Station, Arrested.

Delhi Court Sentences Death Penalty for Gruesome Crime

Delhi's Tis Hazari court pronounces death penalty to a man for raping and murdering a 7-year girl in 2019. The convict's father has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the offence of murder. — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

