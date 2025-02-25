A police constable has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old rape survivor girl who had come to the Bommanahalli Police Station in Bengaluru to file a complaint. The accused, identified as Arun, a constable at the station, allegedly raped the girl under the pretence of offering help. Another accused, Vicky, a friend of the victim, was also arrested. Following a complaint from the victim’s mother, the Bommanahalli police took both into custody and sent them to jail. The Mico Layout Police have registered a case under various sections of the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Commissioner of Police B. Dayanand confirmed the arrests and assured strict action. Bengaluru: Students Locked Up in ‘Dark Rooms’ by Private Schools for Not Paying Fees, Claim Parents.

Constable Rapes 17-Year-Old Rape Survivor Complainant at Police Station

Bengaluru, Karnataka | A police constable was held for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl who is a rape survivor. The victim came to file a complaint and was raped under the pretence of receiving help. Bommanahalli police have arrested two accused, including a constable, and… — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)