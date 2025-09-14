A tragic accident at Dhaula Kuan shook Delhi on Sunday night when a BMW, reportedly driven by a woman, hit a motorcycle near Metro pillar 67. The victims, a Ministry of Finance employee from Hari Nagar and his wife, were riding the bike when the speeding car collided with them, causing further impact with a central verge and a bus. The man died, while his wife sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. Eyewitnesses said the woman driver and her husband, residents of Gurugram, shifted the injured to a hospital via taxi before also getting admitted with minor injuries. Police have seized both vehicles, called in forensic experts, and confirmed that an FIR is being registered. Legal action is underway. Delhi Road Accident: Driver Injured After Car Falls off Mukarba Chowk Flyover, Lands on Railway Tracks (Watch Video).

Dhaula Kuan Accident

Dhaula Kuan BMW accident | The deceased worked in the Ministry of Finance and was a resident of Hari Nagar. His wife is injured and is under treatment. They were going on a motorcycle and were hit by a car. As a result of its collision with the central verge, the injured persons… https://t.co/d6COKBD1jl — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

