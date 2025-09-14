In a tragic incident, a man was injured after his car tumbled over from the Mukarba Chowk flyover after losing control and fell on the railway tracks near Haiderpur Metro Station below in Delhi. The driver, Sachin Chaudhary (35), a resident of Ghaziabad, however, sustained only minor abrasions on his shoulder and face. According to the police, the car hit the pavement, jumped over the railing, rolled down a grassy slope, and landed upside down on the tracks. The vehicle was removed immediately to clear the railway track. The driver is undergoing a medical examination, the police added. Police said no train movement was affected as the track was cleared quickly, and no other injuries were reported. Chanakyapuri Road Accident: Speeding Thar Kills Pedestrian, Critically Injures Another Near Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi; Liquor Bottles Found, Driver Arrested (Watch Video).

Driver Injured After Car Falls off Mukarba Chowk Flyover in Delhi

VIDEO l Delhi: A car fell from a flyover and landed on the railway track near Mukarba Chowk, injuring the driver of the vehicle. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/zSdWgilNNR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2025

