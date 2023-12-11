BJP President JP Nadda lead the protest by party MPs against Congress after over Rs 300 crores in cash were recovered from premises linked to Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu in Income Tax (IT) raids at his premises in Odisha. “Congress and corruption are two sides of the same coin...Rahul Gandhi, to whom does this black money recovered from Dheeraj Sahu's premises belong? Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have to give an answer”, the latter said during the protest held in the Parliament premises on Monday, December 11. Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids: Quantum of Cash Recovered, Seized During Income Tax Raids in Odisha’s Balangir (Watch Video).

BJP Chief JP Nadda Leads Protest Over Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids

#WATCH | BJP President JP Nadda leads protest by party MPs against Congress after over Rs 300 crores in cash were recovered from premises linked to Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu in Odisha I-T raids pic.twitter.com/78rIpUTypx — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

#WATCH | BJP President JP Nadda says, "Congress and corruption are two sides of the same coin...Rahul Gandhi, to whom does this black money recovered from Dheeraj Sahu's premises belong? Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have to give an answer..." pic.twitter.com/tC4xds3hg7 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

