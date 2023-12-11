As a political row intensified a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Opposition over corruption, the Income Tax department has deployed more equipment and personnel to speed up the counting of currency notes seized during its raids in three states on the properties of an Odisha-based distillery group connected to the family of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu, people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, December 11. As of yet, Rs 300 crore worth of currency notes have been counted, while the IT authorities anticipate that the overall confiscation would exceed Rs 350 crore. Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids: Amit Shah Slams Congress and INDIA Bloc, Says Cash Seizure in Jharkhand an Eye-Opener (Watch Video).

Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids in Odisha’s Balangir

#WATCH | Quantum of cash recovered and seized in Odisha, Balangir IT raids. pic.twitter.com/p7hWBkR6rZ — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

