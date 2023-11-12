Mumbai Police on Sunday said that lady constable Roshan Kamble of Antop Hill police station was successful in tracing as many as 36 recently lost or stolen mobile phones from their jurisdiction and returned the recovered phones to their owners. Police said that most phones were sold in the market at cheap prices by the thieves. Thane Police Return 711 Mobile Phones Stolen Worth Rs 1.2 Crore to Owners.

Mumbai Police Give Diwali Gift to People

Video | It was a Diwali gift they had not expected. Lady constable Roshan Kamble of Antop Hill recovered 36 lost mobiles tracing their IMEI numbers & these were returned to their original owners. Most were sold in Market at cheap prices by mobile thieves after the theft. pic.twitter.com/fy75jbjWUb — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) November 12, 2023

