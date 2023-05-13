Thane, May 13: Police in Maharashtra's Thane city have returned 711 mobile phones worth nearly Rs 1.28 crore that had been either stolen or lost to their owners, an official said on Saturday. Thane: Second Body Found in Nirmal Nagri Lake in Khardi Village, Case of Accidental Death Registered.

The devices were traced between January and April and police made the use of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), said the official. CEIR is a portal of the Department of Telecommunications to trace lost or stolen mobile devices. It also facilitates blocking of such phones.

Ganesh Gawade, deputy commissioner of police, Zone I, said 37 persons were arrested for stealing mobiles in the past four months and 201 devices were recovered from them.