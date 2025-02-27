A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida was injured in a stray dog attack in the basement of a housing society. A video of the incident shows the woman walking when a pack of dogs suddenly surrounds her, with one biting her leg and another pulling on her trousers. As she manages to fend them off, she walks towards the lift, noticing blood on the floor. She shakes her leg before limping into the lift, visibly injured from the attack. Greater Noida: Woman Assaults Minor Boy Over Dog Entry Into Lift in 12th Avenue Society of Gaur City 2, Detained As Video Goes Viral.

Dog Attack in Greater Noida

