An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan today, August 6. The quake was so powerful that its tremors were felt in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the timing of the earthquake was around 9:31 pm and its depth was 181 km. Soon, netizens took to social media to confirm if an earthquake hit the Delhi-NCR region. "Am I the only one jisko earthquake feel nahi hua?" one user asked while a second user said that strong tremors of the earthquake were felt in Delhi and its nearby areas. A few Twitter users said that earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Pakistan including Islamabad and Lahore. Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Quake Strikes Afghanistan.

Quake Hits Afghanistan

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale originated in Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/55YeDpajjz — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

Strong Tremors Felt in Delhi

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale originated in Afghanistan on Saturday. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi as well as nearby areas.#earthquake pic.twitter.com/XVs0Hbs9HX — ABHIJIT PATHAK (@aajtakabhijit) August 5, 2023

#DelhiEarthquake

Am I the only one jisko earthquake feel nahi hua?🙂 — z. (@zaiiinabk) August 5, 2023

Earthquake in Delhi?

I didn’t feel the earthquake? — z. (@ayeshaz__) August 5, 2023

Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir

Earthquake Alert! Tremors Felt In Delhi NCR, J&K; 5.5 Magnitude On Richter Scale#earthquake #BreakingNews https://t.co/Ku7aZcFsQb — The Quotes (@TheQuotes93) August 5, 2023

Tremors Felt in Pakistan Too

All praise belongs to Allah, Lord of all the worlds ~ Al-Quran [1.1]#Earthquake tremors fell in #Islamabad, #Lahore and nearby areas. pic.twitter.com/ud5oGYH3Wv — Saba Bashir (@sababashir80) August 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)