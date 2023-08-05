An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre in Afghanistan, jolted Delhi on Saturday evening (August 5). However, no report of any casualty or property damage has been received. Earlier in the morning, a 5.2 earthquake on the Richter scale was reported in Jammu and Kashmir, although no report of any casualty or damage to property was received. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake Measuring 5.2 on Richter Scale With Epicentre in Pakistan Jolts Union Territory.

Check Details:

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale originated in Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/55YeDpajjz — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

