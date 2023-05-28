The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) on Sunday said that an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 occurred 70 km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, at around 10.19 am. The EMSC also aid that earthquake tremors were also felt in Delhi and Srinagar and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, residents in Jammu and Kashmir felt string tremors as a quake struck Kashmir Valley. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake Shakes Kashmir Valley, Residents Feel Strong Tremors.

Quake Hits Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 occurred 70 km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, at around 10.19 am: EMSC Tremors were also felt in Srinagar and Poonch in J&K. — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

Tremors Felt in Delhi

Was That an Earthquake in Delhi?

Was that an #earthquake in Delhi? Or just me getting dizzy? — Sandeep Sharma (@nitrotoluene) May 28, 2023

Quake Hits Kashmir

6.3 Earthquake in Kashmir #earthquake — Tahir Ashraf (@Tahir_A) May 28, 2023

Earthquake Jolts Kashmir Valley

Earth Quake jolts hits Kashmir valley. Details awaited — Anil Raina (@RainaMIRROR) May 28, 2023

