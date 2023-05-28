Strong and powerful earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Kashmir today, May 28. Several netizens took to social media to confirm the news. One user said that a 6.3 earthquake tremor was felt in Kashmir as #Kashmir and #Earthquake started to trend on Twitter. As per reports, strong quake tremors were felt in parts of Kashmir Valley. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Union Territory.

Whoa, that was a shaky one! Did anyone else feel it? #earthquake #kashmir — Bilal Kalas (@imbilalist) May 28, 2023

6.3 Earthquake in Kashmir #earthquake — Tahir Ashraf (@Tahir_A) May 28, 2023

Earth Quake jolts hits Kashmir valley. Details awaited — Anil Raina (@RainaMIRROR) May 28, 2023

Strong earthquake shakes #Kashmir. — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) May 28, 2023

