A tragic and shocking incident occurred in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday afternoon, where an elderly woman died of electrocution after coming in contact with a high-tension wire. According to the news report, the 80-year-old woman was on her house balcony, trying to call her grandson, when she accidentally touched an 11,000-volt high-tension wire. Following the heartbreaking incident, the woman's relatives expressed their grief and raised concerns about the alleged negligence of the electricity department. Gujarat Muharram Tragedy: Two Die, 22 Injured of Electrocution During Tazia. Procession in Rajkot

Elderly Woman Burnt Alive

नोएडा में दिल दहलाने वाली घटना बालकनी में खड़ी 80 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला हाईटेंशन लाइन की चपेट में आई देखिए मौत का Live Video pic.twitter.com/a9g6WXI3wf — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) July 29, 2023

