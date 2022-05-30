Enforcement Directorate officilas have arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company. He is one of the seven cabinet ministers in the Government of Delhi led by Arvind Kejriwal.

